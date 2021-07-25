IWG plc (LON:IWG) Receives GBX 331.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

IWG plc (LON:IWG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 331.50 ($4.33).

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Peel Hunt decreased their price objective on IWG from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on IWG from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.12) target price on shares of IWG in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Peel Hunt dropped their price objective on IWG from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of IWG in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

IWG traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 312 ($4.08). 1,438,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,376,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,358.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 325.35. The company has a market cap of £3.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.59. IWG has a one year low of GBX 204.60 ($2.67) and a one year high of GBX 387.60 ($5.06).

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

