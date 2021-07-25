James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JAMES HARDI-ADR pioneered the development of fibre cement technology in the 1980’s. They have many product applications including: External siding, trim and fascia, ceiling lining and flooring, partitioning, decorative columns, fencing and drainage pipes. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded James Hardie Industries from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

James Hardie Industries stock opened at $34.51 on Wednesday. James Hardie Industries has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $35.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.49 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.76.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 39.89% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $807.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that James Hardie Industries will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the first quarter worth $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in James Hardie Industries by 93.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in James Hardie Industries by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in James Hardie Industries by 78.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

