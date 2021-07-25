James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is an insurance company which own and operate specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance segments. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get James River Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised James River Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised James River Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.80.

Shares of James River Group stock opened at $36.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.96. James River Group has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $57.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13). James River Group had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $182.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.25 million. Analysts forecast that James River Group will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in James River Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in James River Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in James River Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in James River Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in James River Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 51,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on James River Group (JRVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.