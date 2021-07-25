Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 17,144 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 282.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,144 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVNS. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE:AVNS opened at $34.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.09. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.68 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -42.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avanos Medical Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.