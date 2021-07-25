Jane Street Group LLC Buys 5,164 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 64.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,134 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WK. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 379.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the first quarter worth $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Workiva during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Workiva during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Workiva by 10.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

In other news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $2,101,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,956,313.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $2,339,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,357,934.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 111,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,898,920 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

WK stock opened at $129.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.16 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Workiva Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.44 and a 52 week high of $130.96.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.43 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

