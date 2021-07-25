Jane Street Group LLC Cuts Stake in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 33,533 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Grifols were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 242.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Grifols during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Grifols by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Grifols during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Grifols by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Grifols alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $15.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Grifols, S.A. has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $20.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.59.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Grifols had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.4385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Grifols’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. Grifols’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

GRFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Grifols Profile

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others segments. The Bioscience segment produces plasma-derived medicines for the treatment of rare, chronic, and life-threatening conditions.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.