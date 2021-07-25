Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 11,081 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWGS)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWGS) by 392.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,081 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $480,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $480,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF by 317.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWGS opened at $81.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.59. iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $45.45 and a 52 week high of $70.36.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.