Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 86.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,644 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 179.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 37,828 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 30,022 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 169,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after buying an additional 14,305 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 58,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 13,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 68.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWX opened at $60.68 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.08 and a 1 year high of $61.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.24.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

