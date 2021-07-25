Jane Street Group LLC Sells 252,485 Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 79.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,485 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Mersana Therapeutics worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRSN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 52.2% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $141,000.

MRSN opened at $11.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $827.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $29.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.74.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,779.23% and a negative return on equity of 44.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mersana Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.

In other news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $57,838.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,797.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $30,591.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,446 shares in the company, valued at $433,325.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,423 shares of company stock worth $826,342. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

