Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys New Shares in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 46,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AFRM shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.29.

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $58.69 on Friday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $146.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.75.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.77). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 53.97% and a negative net margin of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $230.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.94 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

