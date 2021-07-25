Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 49.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 865,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288,200 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $26,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 596,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,571,000 after purchasing an additional 375,158 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 276.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 116,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 85,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 4,500.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,233,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,104 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JHG. Citigroup downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $39.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.70. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $41.13.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.07 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 23.48%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.50%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.