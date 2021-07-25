Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Financial Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,604,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $753,583,000 after acquiring an additional 193,432 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in American Financial Group by 16.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,096,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,070,000 after acquiring an additional 154,648 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Financial Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,367,000 after acquiring an additional 9,657 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $73,883,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in American Financial Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 704,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,426,000 after acquiring an additional 37,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

In other news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total transaction of $128,360.00. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 2,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total transaction of $257,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,914,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 209,134 shares of company stock valued at $27,184,645. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $125.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.95. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.86 and a 1 year high of $141.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.76.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.70%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

