Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 417,736 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 83.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417,736 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYK. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in Liberty Global by 70.8% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 10,860,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,378,000 after buying an additional 4,500,396 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Liberty Global by 523.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,949,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,499,000 after buying an additional 5,834,739 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in Liberty Global by 23.1% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,034,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,129,000 after buying an additional 1,131,636 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Liberty Global by 8.7% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,007,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,898,000 after buying an additional 399,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 25.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,755,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,460,000 after purchasing an additional 966,932 shares during the last quarter. 54.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $26.02 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.99.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

