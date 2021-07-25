Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 5,508 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 10.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,508 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 87.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 151.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BERY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.46.

BERY stock opened at $63.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.41. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $70.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $1,240,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,628,780. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

