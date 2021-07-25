Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 74,899 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 68.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,899 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYNH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 139.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,707,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,531,000 after purchasing an additional 993,476 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 11.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,844,000 after purchasing an additional 844,278 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,763,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 86.0% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 714,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,195,000 after acquiring an additional 330,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,544,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,386,000 after acquiring an additional 254,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

SYNH opened at $88.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.12. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18 and a beta of 1.83. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $92.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Syneos Health news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 1,179 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total value of $95,734.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Maldonado sold 448,942 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $36,382,259.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,763,787 shares of company stock valued at $549,198,070 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SYNH shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Syneos Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

