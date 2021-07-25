Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Rogers (VTX:ROG) a CHF 400 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 400 target price on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a CHF 375 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 380 price objective on shares of Rogers in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 310 price objective on shares of Rogers in a report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 340 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 431 price objective on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 359.62.

Rogers has a twelve month low of CHF 214.30 and a twelve month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

