Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Unilever (LON:ULVR) a GBX 4,700 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price target on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ULVR. Berenberg Bank reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) target price (up from GBX 4,550 ($59.45)) on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. reissued a buy rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,400 ($57.49).

ULVR stock opened at GBX 4,144 ($54.14) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66. Unilever has a 12-month low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The firm has a market cap of £108.20 billion and a PE ratio of 22.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,279.75.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 36.93 ($0.48) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 0.89%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

