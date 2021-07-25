Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY)

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stora Enso Oyj’s FY2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.43%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Danske downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stora Enso Oyj has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of SEOAY opened at $19.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.27. Stora Enso Oyj has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $20.50.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

