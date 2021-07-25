Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Raymond James’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.83 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RJF. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.46.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $128.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.73. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $67.66 and a fifty-two week high of $138.56.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.53%.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $271,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $302,244.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at $841,281.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,122 shares of company stock worth $819,783. 10.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,767,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Raymond James by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Raymond James by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.