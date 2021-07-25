Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRID)

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRID) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Harbour Energy in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now expects that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Harbour Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

HBRID has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Harbour Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

HBRID stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. Harbour Energy has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

About Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

