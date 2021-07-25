Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €240.00 Price Target for Allianz (FRA:ALV)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €244.00 ($287.06) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €228.00 ($268.24) price objective on Allianz in a report on Monday, July 5th. Nord/LB set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €245.00 ($288.24) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €232.42 ($273.43).

ALV stock opened at €210.50 ($247.65) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €214.32. Allianz has a 1-year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 1-year high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

