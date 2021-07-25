JetBlue Airways (JBLU) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect JetBlue Airways to post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the quarter. JetBlue Airways has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.05 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 63.83% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect JetBlue Airways to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $15.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.66. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $21.96.

In other news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $31,092.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,099.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 7,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $158,532.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,108 shares in the company, valued at $909,065.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,712 shares of company stock worth $550,212 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.64.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

