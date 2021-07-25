John Bean Technologies (JBT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect John Bean Technologies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

JBT stock opened at $137.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. John Bean Technologies has a 12 month low of $80.74 and a 12 month high of $151.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.15%.

In related news, EVP Paul Sternlieb sold 2,644 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $383,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,404 shares in the company, valued at $6,696,171.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,109. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.80.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.