JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€115.00” Price Target for Puma (ETR:PUM)

Puma (ETR:PUM) received a €115.00 ($135.29) price target from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on Puma in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Puma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Puma and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Puma in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Puma in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €101.24 ($119.10).

Shares of PUM opened at €105.85 ($124.53) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion and a PE ratio of 104.18. Puma has a twelve month low of €63.30 ($74.47) and a twelve month high of €104.85 ($123.35). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €96.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

