JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€610.00” Price Target for ASML (EPA:ASML)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €610.00 ($717.65) target price on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ASML. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €650.00 ($764.71) target price on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America set a €683.00 ($803.53) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays set a €750.00 ($882.35) price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €518.00 ($609.41) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €598.27 ($703.85).

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.