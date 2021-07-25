JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) a $5.06 Price Target

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) has been given a $5.06 price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BKNIY. Barclays set a $5.06 price objective on Bankinter and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $5.06 price objective on Bankinter and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bankinter in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Bankinter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.15.

Bankinter stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.53. Bankinter has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $9.67.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

