JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 2,171 Shares of Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) by 7.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ultralife were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ULBI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Ultralife by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Ultralife during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ultralife during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ultralife during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ultralife by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultralife alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ultralife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of Ultralife stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. Ultralife Co. has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $11.78. The company has a market cap of $132.33 million, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.79.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultralife had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $25.97 million for the quarter.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company serves government, defense, and commercial sectors. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.