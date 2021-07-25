JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Position in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,157 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.10% of Genasys worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genasys by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Genasys by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Genasys in the 1st quarter worth about $1,397,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genasys in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genasys in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Genasys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GNSS opened at $5.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $196.33 million, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.54. Genasys Inc. has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $8.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.57.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 million. Genasys had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 23.40%. Research analysts forecast that Genasys Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genasys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.81.

About Genasys

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.