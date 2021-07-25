JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $224,000 Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the first quarter worth $49,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 228.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SIVR opened at $24.29 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $29.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.84.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

