JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Price Target to GBX 1,900

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FEVR. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,322.22 ($30.34).

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Fevertree Drinks stock opened at GBX 2,322 ($30.34) on Wednesday. Fevertree Drinks has a 12-month low of GBX 1,919 ($25.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,786.54 ($36.41). The stock has a market cap of £2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,544.45.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.