JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Position in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,756 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.14% of Calithera Biosciences worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 13.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 53,506 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,474,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,670,000 after purchasing an additional 806,323 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $2,066,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 23.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 138,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 115.8% during the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 441,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 236,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.13.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

