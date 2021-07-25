JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 3,751 Shares of Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,751 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Soliton were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Soliton by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 46,089 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Soliton by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Soliton by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soliton during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Soliton by 681.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 30,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SOLY opened at $22.09 on Friday. Soliton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $22.55. The firm has a market cap of $472.28 million, a PE ratio of -26.61 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.31.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Soliton, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SOLY. Maxim Group downgraded Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Soliton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Roth Capital cut Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.60 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Soliton in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Soliton, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers products for the removal of tattoos. It also develops a product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

