JTEKT (OTCMKTS:JTEKY) Stock Price Up 5.5%

JTEKT Co. (OTCMKTS:JTEKY)’s stock price rose 5.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.12 and last traded at $30.12. Approximately 154 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.55.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut JTEKT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.35.

JTEKT Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of bearings, machine tools, driveline components, and steering products. It operates through the Machinery Parts and Machine Tools segments. The Machinery Parts segment provides steering wheels, drive train parts, and bearings. The Machine Tools segment offers machine tools, control equipment, and industrial heat treatment furnaces.

