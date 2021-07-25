Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JBAXY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Julius Bär Gruppe presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:JBAXY opened at $12.88 on Thursday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $13.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.13.

Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Asia, and South America. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

