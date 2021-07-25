Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 9,908.33 ($129.45).

Several brokerages have weighed in on JET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,145 ($119.48) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from £100 ($130.65) to GBX 8,550 ($111.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Numis Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from £114 ($148.94) to £111 ($145.02) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

JET stock traded up GBX 154 ($2.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 6,102 ($79.72). The company had a trading volume of 156,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,946. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52 week low of GBX 5,584 ($72.96) and a 52 week high of £100.50 ($131.30). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,395.13. The company has a market capitalization of £12.91 billion and a PE ratio of -66.11.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.