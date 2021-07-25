KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Stake Lessened by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) by 76.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,334 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,239 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $21,036,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,559,488 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,062,000 after purchasing an additional 446,108 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $10,692,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $10,206,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $3,292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

Shares of KALV opened at $21.27 on Friday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.84 million, a P/E ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.41.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andreas Maetzel sold 88,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $2,225,398.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,509.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 8,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $268,436.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,433,677 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

