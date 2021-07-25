Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Karooooo Ltd. is a provider in the telematics industry which offers real-time mobility data analytics solutions for smart transportation. Karooooo Ltd. is headquartered in Singapore. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KARO. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Karooooo in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Karooooo from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Karooooo in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Karooooo in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

NASDAQ:KARO opened at $37.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $791.06 million and a P/E ratio of 35.92. Karooooo has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.75.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.32 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Karooooo will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karooooo Company Profile

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

