KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Analysts expect that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will announce sales of $1.56 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for KB Home’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.57 billion and the lowest is $1.54 billion. KB Home posted sales of $999.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 56.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 28th.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year sales of $6.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.98 billion to $6.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $7.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow KB Home.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

KBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.79.

Shares of KBH stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.48. 1,635,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,958,657. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.67. KB Home has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $52.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.17%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 9.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KB Home (KBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.