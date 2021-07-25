KCL Capital L.P. Has $5.22 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

KCL Capital L.P. decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 75.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 0.5% of KCL Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. KCL Capital L.P.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist dropped their target price on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.23.

Netflix stock traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $515.41. 3,820,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,746,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $458.60 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $512.02.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

