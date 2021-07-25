KeyCorp Comments on Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.98. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Europe assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.73.

Shares of KNX opened at $48.37 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $37.07 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 110,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 39,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 22,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $109,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

