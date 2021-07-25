Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Analysts expect Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Kezar Life Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($1.00). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kezar Life Sciences.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01).

Several research firms have recently commented on KZR. Jonestrading began coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kezar Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.36. The stock had a trading volume of 81,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,629. The company has a market cap of $257.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.55. Kezar Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $7.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $344,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,553,000 after purchasing an additional 90,519 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $1,321,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP raised its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 656,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 107,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

