Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.65-6.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.31. The company issued revenue guidance of +1-4% yr/yr to ~$19.3-19.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.66 billion.Kimberly-Clark also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.650-$6.900 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on KMB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.57.

NYSE KMB traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $135.66. 5,013,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,094,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.52. Kimberly-Clark has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

