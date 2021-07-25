Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Position Reduced by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,257,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 196,247 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $20,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,404,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $223,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,690 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.0% during the first quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.1% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 28.9% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 2,432,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,506,000 after purchasing an additional 91,628 shares during the period. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.37 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.36. The company has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.73%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,982.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $136,410. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

