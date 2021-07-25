Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Down to $29.66

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.66, but opened at $28.24. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $28.50, with a volume of 24,186 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.59 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.26.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.78). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 52.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,067,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,734 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 12.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,146,000 after purchasing an additional 436,500 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter worth $67,115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 567.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,604,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 337.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,235,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,590,000 after purchasing an additional 953,227 shares in the last quarter. 26.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

