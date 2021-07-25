Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on KRG. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

NYSE KRG opened at $19.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $23.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.49.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 3.17%. On average, analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 93,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter valued at $444,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter valued at $12,418,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,213,000. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

