Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KLPEF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Klépierre from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Societe Generale cut shares of Klépierre from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HSBC cut shares of Klépierre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Klépierre alerts:

Shares of Klépierre stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.25. 3,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142. Klépierre has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $31.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

KlÃ©pierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at Â22.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Klépierre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klépierre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.