Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Given New $47.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.73.

KNX stock opened at $48.37 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $109,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,524,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $650,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,505 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,595,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $461,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,810 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,061,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,324,000 after purchasing an additional 981,621 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,051,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,021,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $168,198,000 after purchasing an additional 340,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

