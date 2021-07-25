Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of Koninklijke DSM stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.21. 16,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,115. The firm has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 61.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.87. Koninklijke DSM has a 1-year low of $37.34 and a 1-year high of $50.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $1.1771 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 2.58%. Koninklijke DSM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.10%.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

