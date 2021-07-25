Kore Private Wealth LLC Acquires 19,182 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 101.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,182 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.6% of Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $12,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795,555 shares during the period. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $4.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $368.20. 31,960,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,034,184. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $251.32 and a 1 year high of $368.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

