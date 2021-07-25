Kore Private Wealth LLC Has $1.91 Million Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 149.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,427,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 210.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,030,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

VGT traded up $4.03 on Friday, hitting $414.73. 430,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,827. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $276.39 and a 12 month high of $415.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $388.04.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.